Absa outsources 32 staff to Dimension Data - TechCentral

Banking group Absa is transferring 32 members of its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software team to Dimension Data.

Responding to e-mailed questions from TechCentral, Absa said it has “taken a decision to partner with Dimension Data whereby the company will provide application management support services for the Absa ERP estate”.

Thirty-two members of Absa’s ERP team will transfer to Dimension Data, it said. “There will be no job losses as a result of the operational change, which, we believe, will better position us to support our strategic journey.”

A Dimension Data spokesman said in an e-mail that the Absa employees will join the company with effect from 1 August.

“The transition follows the appointment of Dimension Data’s Intelligent Business Applications practice (formerly known as Britehouse) to provide application management support services for the Absa ERP estate,” it said.

“These services complement our existing portfolio of offerings being provided to Absa, thereby strengthening and broadening our services to unlock the true value and potential of our strategic relationship.” — © 2020 NewsCentral Media