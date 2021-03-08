AIOps: The key to business continuity - TechCentral

Perhaps — and quite ironically so — the biggest challenge that companies globally have had to contend with during these times has been what can be seen as the fundamentals of running any business: simply keeping it running.

A big part of making this happen, especially in today’s digital-first business arena, is having an effective and agile IT estate. These are essentially the operational elements responsible for defining the way an organisation manages software and hardware, which, as described in a TechTarget article, help an organisation refine the way IT approaches services, deployment and support further assisting towards ensuring consistency, reliability and quality of service.

Enabling uninterrupted business operations with AIOps

Because IT operations play such a fundamental role in the critical functions that maintain business operability, it makes sense that having a best-in-class solution to deliver high-performing business services, improved customer experience, workflows and overall IT operations effectiveness are commonly considered an investment priority.

Here artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) has and continues to gain traction and popularity as a purpose-fit solution to achieve just that. Using AI and other capabilities, AIOps enables the issue of timely, periodic backups for businesses looking to remain functional in the event of failure, disaster or data loss, and includes infiltrations and exfiltration.

As businesses become more digitally enabled, their reliance on infrastructure data and real-time monitoring to drive continuity follows suit

Referencing engagements with several CIOs, a Forbes enterprise technology contributor indicates that historically, diverging cloud monitoring applications, platforms and technologies (which in the majority of cases include legacy systems) have not been doing justice to aiding organisations from a business standpoint.

While infrastructure monitoring tools continue to provide unprecedented visibility into the IT stack — including, cloud, networks, servers, and so on — when combined with AIOps, the result is that of a vastly improved observability. What this brings to businesses is contextual insights through a deep dive into why an incident has occurred providing your IT team with the ability to resolve issues faster.

As an important driver of business continuity, AIOps brings several other important advantages to the IT environment. The following are just a notable few of these pluses:

AIOps is progressively proving to be effective in identifying irregularities and performance event correlation in real time, which enables greater business continuity – several executives interviewed for an article were quoted as saying that AIOps’ greatest potential is to provide the contextual insight and intelligence they need without completely redesigning their IT infrastructures.

Leading AIOps platforms can bring together diverse IT environments into a single, cohesive AI-based system – CIOs across the financial industry have also shown an affinity towards AIOps platforms that provide real-time integration to cloud platforms combined with greater control over IT infrastructure.

AIOps delivers intelligent alerting. By delivering contextual alert notifications, it allows DevOps teams to monitor and better understand event history, streamline incident collaboration and meet service-level requirements for better problem resolution.

Arguably the most important takeout to come out of the past very challenging business year is the importance of ensuring sound and adaptive IT operations within an organisation.

With many companies still grappling with the far-reaching impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic months after its onset, the enhanced capabilities that AIOps platforms bring to businesses operating in the new normal are substantial and an investment priority that can no longer be overlooked.

About BCX

At BCX lies the spirit of innovation, even in difficult times. Through our extensive monitoring tool knowledge and experience across the application, network and infrastructure domains, we partner with you to set out a road map suited to your business – from assessment to implementation and support. Our most important customer is yours. For more information, visit us at www.bcx.co.za.