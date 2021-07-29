Altron gets new chairman and finance chief

JSE-listed technology group Altron has made several changes to its board, including appointing a new chairman and a new executive director who will also serve as chief financial officer.

Former Dell South Africa MD Stewart van Graan, who has served as a non-executive on Altron’s board since 2017, has been appointment chairman. Van Graan takes the chairmanship with immediate effect following the resignation of Mike Leeming.

Van Graan has been an independent non-executive director of the Altron board from 2017 and chairs the social ethics and sustainability committee and is a member of the audit, risk committee and investment committees.

At the same time, Altron has appointed a new chief financial director in the form of Nicholas Bofilato

Prior to joining Dell, Van Graan spent 23 years at IBM in various positions, both locally and internationally. He also now serves as as an independent non-executive director on the boards of Old Mutual Limited and BankservAfrica. He serves on the South African Revenue Service IT advisory panel, too.

As part of his move into the chairman role, Van Graan will resign as member of Altron’s audit committee and will assume the role of chairman of the nomination committee. He will continue to chair the social ethics and sustainability committee — for now.

Finance executive

At the same time, Altron has appointed a new chief financial director in the form of Nicholas Bofilato, who also will join the board’s risk management committee with immediate effect.

Bofilatos has held various positions in Altron since 2019, his most recent being finance executive: change management and head of central finance. His previously worked as chief financial officer for vehicle tracking company Ctrack.

Altron, meanwhile, named Alupheli Sithebe as a non-executive director and member of the board’s audit committee with immediate effect. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media