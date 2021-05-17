Altron Heps down 18% after 'most difficult and challenging year' - TechCentral

Technology group Altron on Monday reported full-year headline earnings per share that fell 18% on revenue that was flat at R7.4-billion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation — Ebitda is a measure of operational profitability — fell by 8% to R1-billion, with Altron blaming “weak market conditions and liquidity pressures resulting in low client confidence levels that have led to large-scale investment projects being delayed”.

Ebitda was further impacted by margin pressure, with customers requiring reduced pricing or discounts due to Covid-19. “Due to lower revenues being recorded in several operations, businesses were restructured to minimise the future impact on profitability, which drove a severance cost within the financial year’s results.”

There is no question that this has been the most difficult and challenging year I have ever encountered as a business leader

During the financial year, Altron classified its Altron Document Solutions, Altron People Solutions, Altron Arrow and Bytes UK businesses as assets held for sale. Bytes UK was de-merged and listed on the London Stock Exchange (primary listing) and the JSE (secondary listing), unlocking significant value for shareholders.

The group’s net debt reduced to R453-million (including deferred disposal receipts), against R1.3-billion at the end of the 2020 financial year. This is “indicative of strong cash generation during the year”.

Cash generated from operations increased by 31% from R1.7-billion in the prior year to R2.2-billion.

‘Challenging’

“There is no question that this has been the most difficult and challenging year I have ever encountered as a business leader. Lockdowns significantly reduced economic activity and inevitably impacted on our financial results,” said Altron CEO Mteto Nyati in a statement alongside the financial results.

However, he said that the “onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Bytes UK de-merger created conditions for demonstrating the resilience of our strategic direction and validated the choices we made in pursuing certain growth areas like cloud and security”.

Altron declared a final cash dividend of 15c/share, net of withholding tax.

The group said it’s key focus for the current financial year is: