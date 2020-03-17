Amazon on hiring spree as virus-wary shoppers turn to e-commerce - TechCentral

Amazon.com will hire 100 000 people — and give US workers a $2/hour raise in an effort to meet crushing demand from customers placing online orders for household essentials rather than going to crowded stores.

Amazon has had difficulty meeting demand triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. The company warned customers on 2 March that orders were backlogged since demand outstripped its delivery capacity, and a technical glitch on Sunday further delayed orders from Whole Foods Markets and other Amazon services.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, Amazon and our network of partners are helping communities around the world in a way that very few can — delivering critical supplies directly to the doorsteps of people who need them,” Amazon executive Dave Clark said on Monday in a blog post.

“Getting a priority item to your doorstep is vital as communities practice social distancing, particularly for the elderly and others with underlying health issues. We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labour needs are unprecedented for this time of year.” — Reported by Spencer Soper, (c) 2020 Bloomberg LP