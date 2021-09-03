Amazon to roll out its own brand of TVs

Amazon.com is planning to launch Amazon-branded TVs in the US as soon as October, Business Insider reported on Thursday.

The launch, involving teams from Amazon Devices and Lab126, has been in the works for almost two years, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The TVs, which will be powered by voice assistant Alexa, are currently designed and manufactured by third parties, one of which is TCL, the report added.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for a comment. The tech giant had already launched an AmazonBasics TV in India late last year. — Reported by Aishwarya Nair, (c) 2021 Reuters