An important notice to our readers about Popia

As a reader of TechCentral, you are no doubt aware that the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) takes full effect from Thursday, 1 July 2021.

The act, as its name implies, was crafted to provide comprehensive data protection through legislation and is designed to give effect to the constitutional right to privacy in South Africa. It mirrors similar legislation introduced elsewhere, including Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation.

TechCentral, which is published by NewsCentral Media, reaches its readers through a multitude of forums, including this website, social media platforms, instant messaging services and newsletters.

TechCentral has never, and will never, provide your personally identifiable information to any third party without consent

If you subscribe to TechCentral’s daily newsletter, we’d like to remind you that you have the option of unsubscribing at any time by clicking “unsubscribe from this list” at the bottom of any e-mail you receive from us.

TechCentral has never, and will never, provide your personally identifiable information, including your name or e-mail address, to any third party without your express consent. If you are already a subscriber to the newsletter and wish to remain subscribed, no action is required on your part.

Third-party platforms

Where news content is distributed through third-party platforms, such as via TechCentral’s Telegram group, readers are reminded that these platforms are opt-in only and that you may leave at any time. These platforms must also comply with Popia and may have their own requirements regarding the legislation.

Should you wish to remain a member of any group administered by TechCentral, you accept that you have consented to doing so. You agree that your contact details may be visible to other persons in such groups. These details may not be shared by anyone in these groups or used in any way whatsoever without the express consent of the individual/s concerned.