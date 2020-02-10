Andrew Mthembu to chair EOH board - TechCentral

EOH Holdings has announced that Andrew Mthembu has been appointed as full-time chairman following the death last month of previous chairman Xolani Mkhwanazi.

Mthembu’s appointment is effective immediately.

Mkhwanazi passed away in the early hours of 4 January at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Parktown, Johannesburg, having been admitted the previous month. He was appointed to the position in June 2019, replacing group co-founder Asher Bohbot.

Mthembu’s industry experience, knowledge of EOH and the requirement for continuity made him the best candidate for the role

Mthembu had been acting chairman since Mkhwanazi’s death.

Mthembu, who is a former deputy group CEO of Vodacom, joined the EOH board in June 2019 and was appointed the lead independent director last year. He led the board in Mkhwanazi’s absence as a result of his illness.

He is the chairman of EOH’s technology & information committee and also serves on the audit and governance & risk committees.

“While a number of external candidates were considered, given the challenging past year, the board considered that Mthembu’s industry experience, knowledge of EOH and the requirement for continuity made him the best candidate for the role,” the group said in a statement to shareholders on Friday. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media