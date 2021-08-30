Apple buys classical-music streaming service Primephonic

Apple has acquired classical-music streaming service Primephonic and plans to launch an app dedicated to the genre next year.

Primephonic’s playlists and audio content will be integrated into Apple Music in the coming months, the company said on Monday. Primephonic’s existing service will be shut down on 7 September, but its subscribers will get six months of Apple Music for free.

Since launching Apple Music in 2015, Apple has made a few acquisitions to bolster the service. It bought music-recognition app Shazam in 2018, letting customers identify songs and add them to their playlists. But Apple has faced fierce competition from Spotify Technology in streaming music around the world.

The Cupertino, California-based company didn't disclose the Primephonic purchase price.