Apple will stop developing the iPhone mini: report

Apple will not introduce an updated version of its smaller iPhone mini smartphone next year, after it failed to become popular among consumers, Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Nikkei said Apple from next year will only offer 5G-enabled iPhones and will revamp its budget handset after for the first time in two years.

It will start selling a 5G version of iPhone SE in the first half of 2022, the report said, adding that the budget iPhone will be powered by its A15 processor and its 5G connectivity will be enabled by Qualcomm Inc’s X60 modem chip.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours. — Reported by Sneha Bhowmik, (c) 2021 Reuters