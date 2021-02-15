ASUS offers a chance for parents to win back their 2021 school fees - TechCentral

ASUS South Africa is giving any parent who buys an ASUS laptop, desktop or all in one from 2 February to 31 March a chance to win their 2021 school fees back, up to the value of R130 000.

“The pandemic has caused a radical shift on the way our children are being educated, and many parents are purchasing computers for their children to accommodate the ever-increasing online demands of basic education,” said ASUS country marketing manager Juan Mouton.

“We also know that financially, the last 12 months have not been easy for most of the parents out there and we wanted to give them an opportunity for a little of light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

“One lucky parent will win their 2021 school fees back with the ‘Win Your Fees’ campaign, and hopefully turn 2021 into an easier journey than the year that has passed.”

The competition mechanics are simple. Purchase any ASUS PC, which could be a laptop, desktop or all in one, between 2 February and 31 March and you could win your school fees back up to the value of R130 000. If your school fees are less than R50 000 for the year, you get the full R50 000 to support any additional educational costs involved. If you have more than one child, and you purchase more than one qualifying product, then you stand a chance to win the fees for both children, up to the R130 000.

The entry process is quick and easy — just head over to www.asuslive.co.za, enter your details, and upload a photo of your receipt, laptop serial number and proof of enrolment. Jump onto any social media platform and post a photo of your product with the #winyourfees hashtag and you are done. Six easy steps that take less than five minutes to complete.

As always terms and conditions apply, and these can be found on the competition page.

