Attend this free crypto education event with 'The Bachelor Trader', Marc Buckner - TechCentral

All over the world, cryptocurrency is changing the lives of people for good — helping build businesses, increase wealth, get out of debt, create innovation in tech and so much more. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, through its #MyCryptoLife campaign, is spotlighting incredible crypto stories from people around the world.

For this edition, Binance will be joined by The Bachelor’s Marc Buckner for a “My Crypto Life” webinar aimed at providing an introduction to cryptocurrencies, learning about how crypto is changing the lives of everyday people and creating awareness about the diverse financial opportunities and accessibility available in the blockchain world.

Marc Buckner, a model and self-taught day trader, established his passion and main source of income as a crypto trader after immersing himself in technical analysis as well as the news. During this webinar, he will share his crypto story as well as discuss the basics of cryptocurrency, its practical use cases and how blockchain is transforming the way we live, work and transact.

This event is targeted at crypto newbies, crypto traders or anyone simply interested in learning about the impact of crypto on everyday people and economies at large.

Location: Zoom and YouTube

Date and Time: 17 February 2021, 7pm SAST

What to expect:

Learn basics of buying and selling crypto, and setting up your Binance account.

Discover how others are using crypto in their everyday lives and how to store value with crypto.

Understand crypto and how it works in simple terms.

Binance will also be giving away R3 000 worth of crypto during the event.

