Interview: Managing workloads across multi-cloud environments with Morpheus

Axiz is well known for its distribution network, but its cloud services business is growing rapidly, too. With the aid of Morpheous, a multi-cloud management platform, Axiz may have found the secret ingredient to minimising cloud-sprawl risk for both large and small companies in South Africa.

In this promoted podcast (watch or listen below), Willie Jansen van Rensburg, executive at Axiz Cloud Technologies, and Andrew Green, “chief nerd herder” at Software Evolution Africa Limited (SEAL), join host Daniel Robus to discuss start-ups, market positioning, common mistakes and technology solutions.

SEAL has secured the exclusive Africa distribution rights for the Morpheus platform, a multi-cloud management system and application modernisation platform.

The rush to cloud by some early adopters has led to a few unexpected bills – of biblical proportion

The partnership with Axiz Cloud Technologies boosts the product’s reach – allowing it to meet the growing demand for this all-in-one solution that manages hybrid, multi-cloud environments.

Morpheus is a management platform that integrates with most brands and applies to DevOps, FinOps, CloudOps and SecOps across practically any cloud platform, whether on-premises, hosted or public.

Advantage

Jansen van Rensburg points out the advantage of using the toolset to help both large corporations and smaller clients unclutter the job of managing an ever-growing sprawl of applications and cloud environments. Jansen van Rensburg has used Morpheus to successfully augment his growing cloud services team at Axiz. They are geared to support and manage customers in all stages of digital transformation.

“The rush to cloud by some early adopters,” says Green, “has led to a few unexpected bills — of biblical proportions.” Green explains how Morpheus prevents this from happening.

Any teams struggling to get to grips with their application landscape on an enterprise level should listen to the discussion. For any question or queries, or to speak to a Morpheus product expert, at Axiz, please contact Morpheus marketing: Sanet.Engelbrecht@axiz.com.

