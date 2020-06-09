Before you restart your engines - TechCentral

Ready… Set… Wait! Did you know that long periods of inactivity or improper cleaning of surfaces can wreak havoc on your printer?

Covid-19 has caused many printers to sit idle in less-than-perfect environments, which can cause several issues:

Dry ink may compact or solidify;

Paper or media may become damp or damaged which can cause poor image quality and jamming;

Systems that have been turned off for a period of time, once restarted, will often have Windows attempting to update in the background. This may cause slow performance issues.

To avoid common problems, check out the helpful tips waiting for you on xerox.com/Support. When you are ready to start printing again, click on the Restart Your Engines banner and Let’s Go!

Various knowledge base articles outlining the recommended steps to make sure your product performs properly will be displayed. All you need to do is select your product from the menu on the left side, under the Product/Model and your product’s article will surface. Open it up and follow the steps!

The main steps to ensure proper printer performance are to:

Stabilise the environment. Make sure the temperature and humidity are within specifications.

Turn on your printer then your Digital Front End if one is present.

Allow the printer to come to ready. Check for messages on the display and follow all prompts.

Replace paper or media that appears damp, wrinkled or damaged.

Test the performance by running a job or two.

How to properly clean Xerox print devices is an area that Xerox has focused on during this pandemic. Xerox has established a Covid-19 response team that meets regularly to monitor developments and guidance from governments and public health organisations. Information regarding customer, printer and employee safety is available on xerox.com. Click on the How Xerox is Responding to Covid-19 link for more information on what range of actions have been taken, as well as how to properly clean Xerox print devices to ensure your safety, and that of the products you have.

Happy printing and welcome back!

About Altron Bytes Document Solutions

Altron Bytes Document Solutions (Altron BDS) is Africa’s leading document management technology and services company and the largest Xerox distributor in the world. It is the authorised Xerox distributor in 26 sub-Saharan countries offering the complete range of Xerox document equipment, software solutions and services. BDS forms part of JSE listed Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron).