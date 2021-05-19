Benefits of a security operations centre - TechCentral

In today’s digital age, security operation centres (SOCs) are becoming increasingly relevant. Many companies profit from an SOC because it gives them a head-start on possible incidents. SOCs have several advantages, which will be discussed further below, but first let’s describe what one is.

What is an SOC?

Security operations refers to the steps or measures taken to secure the operation’s security (OS) from threats such as viruses, worms, malware and hacker intrusions. OS protection is the umbrella term for all preventive-control techniques that protect any computer assets that may be stolen, edited or removed if OS is breached.

One of the first lines of defence against attacks and breaches is an SOC. Employees in this command centre develop, introduce or amend an organisation’s cybersecurity policy and deploy, maintain and upgrade the security technologies and resources that are essential to preventing data loss.

Why is an SOC essential today?

As businesses become more vulnerable to different threats, they start prioritising the security of their information systems. An SOC is now a required component of any security strategy or data protection scheme to reduce the degree of danger that information systems face from external and internal threats.

6 key benefits of an SOC

Continuous protection: Throughout the year, SOCs are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This constant monitoring is essential for identifying the first signs of suspicious activity. Quick and effective response: Reduce the amount of time between when the compromise happened and when it was discovered. Decreased cost of breaches and operations: The SOC team is able to reduce the impact of a breach by reducing the amount of time a cyber attacker spends in an enterprise’s network. Improved business reputation: Having an SOC indicates to employees, clients, customers and third-party stakeholders that the company takes data security and privacy seriously. Security expertise: From analysis to incident response, the SOC has a wide range of security experience. Threat prevention: SOCs are used for more than just incident detection. The SOC team’s threat hunting and monitoring help to deter attacks from happening in the first place.

In summary

Having an SOC allows you to have dynamic security that acts as a real bastion of analysis, monitoring, prevention and remediation. At Take Note IT, we understand that each of our clients has unique needs and cybersecurity goals. Extend your team with our people and processes.

We have experts on staff ready to discuss your business’s needs and get you set up with a security operations centre. Do not hesitate to contact us for more information at info@takenoteit.co.za. Alternatively, visit us www.takenoteit.co.za.