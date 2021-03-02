Big hike in fuel prices - TechCentral

The price of petrol is set to increase by 65c/l as of Wednesday, the department of mineral resources & energy said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the department said the prices of 93 (unleaded petrol and lead-replacement petrol) and 95 (ULP and LRP) will rise by 65c/l. A litre of 95 ULP in Gauteng, which currently costs R15.67, will increase to R16.32/l.

This is the third fuel price increase this year.

Meanwhile, diesel (0.05% sulphur) will increase by 54c/l, while the price of diesel (0.005% sulphur) will increase by 56c. The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will increase by 47c.

The price of illuminating paraffin will increase by 63c, while the maximum retail price for LP gas will increase by 87c/kg.

“The rand appreciated, on average, against the US dollar during the period under review, when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the basic fuel prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by around 14c/l,” said the department.