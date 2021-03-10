Bring Zoom and Teams into the boardroom with Grandstream - TechCentral

Using platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams in business conferencing means the convenience of not having concerns about compatibility — something that is particularly important in the “new normal” for working environments. Meeting stress has become a very real syndrome and a hybrid workforce is the future.

Now you can enjoy the comfort of inviting clients, partners and colleagues into your office or home boardroom using these familiar platforms with the Grandstream GVC3220 4K conference camera, available from MiRO. The GVC3220’s seamless performance is based on Android 9 and any Android app can be used on the system. Wherever you are is where your boardroom can be.

This ultra-high-end, high-definition system provides an interactive and immersive video conferencing environment to increase collaboration and productivity. You can bring applications into your boardroom to allow for you to have a work-from-work and work-from-home harmonious system, even without your laptop. You can have users join a meeting, whether remotely or in the office, on the same system. There is no need for multiple devices to join in.

This goes beyond the boardroom into large conferencing rooms, auditoriums and classrooms. Online meetings can be joined by thousands of people from a Web browser, mobile app or GVC device.

Indeed, the SIP-based GVC3220 provides the flexibility to support any SIP or H.323 video conferencing platform. The GVC3220’s powerful features include 4K ultra HD video and the ability to host up to five-way 1080p video conferences using its 1080p@30fps wide focal lens with pan, tilt and zoom. It has wireless screen-sharing capabilities, integrated Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and more.

It comes equipped with the GMD1208 eight-array, 360-degree desktop wireless microphone to enhance audio quality and provide full room coverage with up to a 5m pick-up range, integrated Bluetooth for ease of connection and noise shield technology.

Integration-ready

The Android 9 platform comes integration-ready for the download and installation of Zoom and Teams and MiRO offers a pre-configuration option at a negligible price where we pre-load the device with the Zoom and Teams apps for you.

