Bringing the future of dining to Cape Town with Chefs Foodhall

Chefs Foodhall is South Africa’s first owner-operated food hall. The food concept store is based in Cavendish Square in Cape Town and brings together food from 11 kitchens to offer consumers a unique dining experience. And with 2 000sq m of floor space, Chefs is competing for the title of the largest owner-operated food hall in the world.

What they needed

The food hall concept is nothing new. In fact, food halls have become increasingly popular in recent years, popping up all over Asia, Europe and the US.

These cafeteria-like settings serve as a space where customers can choose from different food vendors and then dine in a communal environment.

This trend was the impetus behind Chefs Foodhall, a new dining experience in Cape Town’s southern suburbs. Co-founder and MD Campbell Stevenson wanted to create a location where people could gather under one roof to socialise while enjoying a range of different cuisines. But Chefs Foodhall isn’t a traditional food hall. Stevenson wanted to incorporate next-generation technology to improve overall operations and provide a great customer experience.

In a more traditional food hall setting, customers would likely amble around from stall to stall, peering at menus printed on large boards while navigating long lines of people trying to do the exact same thing. To avoid this, they wanted to develop a dedicated Chefs app that would streamline the ordering process, reduce queueing times and put the entire experience in the hands of the customer.

How Bluegrass helped

Given Bluegrass’s experience in the food and dining e-commerce space, the company was an ideal partner to help Stevenson and the Chefs Foodhall team build the technology backbone they needed to provide a fuss-free ordering experience.

Think of it as being a bit like Uber Eats but for food hall dining. Customers need simply sign up, provide their credit card information and they’re ready to start ordering.

Leveraging the React Native mobile application framework, Bluegrass created a native app that was iOS, Android and Harmony OS (Huawei) compatible and able to support in-store dining and takeaways. Delivery options will be introduced at a later stage.

The app offers patrons a truly self-service experience making it possible to do everything from view menus to order their meal. The app also allows customers to create a digital wallet and enables payments.

Once an order is ready, customers are sent notifications alerting them that their food can be collected from the relevant kitchen. Bringing together all these different capabilities was made possible using a modern microservices architecture. This approach allows Bluegrass to change or upgrade different services individually as the business concept scales, rather than having to upgrade the entire app.

But the project was not without challenges. Bluegrass helped Chefs overcome several hurdles where disparate systems were not communicating with each other. By building a common API layer that connects everything and makes sure the system works as a whole, the team could overcome this.

Bluegrass was also able to leverage the data generated through these digital systems to provide insights to Chefs so it could improve its processes, populate menu options and better serve customers. For example, Deliverect, an omnichannel restaurant management tool, is used for the menu management, which tracks and analyses what is getting ordered so that the Chefs team can dynamically update and refine their menu.

The results

Chefs Foodhall opened its doors in October 2022, offering a mobile app-only dining experience, the first of its kind in Africa. Described as dining 2.0, the concept delivers fast, efficient, self-help dining. Between 1 October and 13 December 2022, more than 20 000 accounts were created and almost 59 000 orders placed. The average order value was R63, showcasing that it’s possible to get high-quality meals at affordable prices.

And what are people ordering? The numbers show that Nutella Waffle sandwiches are a firm favourite among Chefs patrons! Again, all this data can be used to help Chefs improve its offering and better cater to customer needs and preferences.

There’s plenty of room for growth and improvements, too. As Chefs refines its business model and evolves the new concept store, it is keen to incorporate more features onto the app to make the customer experience even better.

And going forward, the digitally enabled food hall concept is ripe for innovation because the use of technology coupled with the business’s economies of scale make it possible to keep prices affordable as the business grows.

“For us at Bluegrass, it’s always great to be involved in something unique and different,” says Nick Durrant, co-founder and CEO at Bluegrass Digital. “As this is a first for Africa, and with there being so much potential for this concept store to totally transform how we eat out in the future, it’s exciting to be a part of this journey with the Chefs Foodhall team.”

According to Chefs’ Stevenson, this first food hall is only the beginning, with plans already in the works to partner with landlords to expand the restaurant concept across the country.

“This, we believe, is the model of the future. Market-style eating is the restaurant of the future,” he says. With this belief in mind, he and his team plan to continue their journey to offer high-quality yet affordable cuisine from a central hub, allowing local communities to gather and share experiences over great food.

