BritBox added to DStv Explora Ultra

MultiChoice Group has added BritBox – the streaming video joint venture between the UK’s BBC Studios and ITV – to the bouquets of content available on its DStv Explora Ultra and DStv Streama boxes.

The DStv website has begun advertising the fact that users can now add BritBox to their DStv bills for R100/month – the same price as a direct BritBox subscription. No annual subscriptions are available as BritBox appears to have done away with this option.

MultiChoice is offering a standard seven-day trial to BritBox, after which the monthly fee kicks in until the service is cancelled.

The launch of BritBox on the Explora and Streama follows the launch on the DStv platform last year of Disney+. Also available are Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and MultiChoice’s homegrown Showmax subscription video-on-demand offering.

Popular shows on BritBox include Unforgotten, Shetland, Vera, Doc Martin and the British version of The Office. BritBox is available in South Africa, the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. It was launched in South Africa in 2021. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media