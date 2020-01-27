'Bumps and lumps' are normal, says Motorola of its folding phone - TechCentral

‘Bumps and lumps’ are normal, says Motorola of its folding phone

Motorola has said that “bumps and lumps” on the foldable screen of its Razr smartphone are “normal”, in a new video detailing how to care for the device.

The US$1 500 phone is a modernised version of Motorola’s folding mobile which was popular in the early 2000s.

In a video posted to the official Motorola US YouTube channel focused on caring for the new device, the company says that the “screen is made to bend; bumps and lumps are normal”.

The 42-second video also warns people not to use a screen protector on the device as it already features a protective coating

However, the video does not suggest how common such issues will occur.

The 42-second video also warns people not to use a screen protector on the device as it already features a protective coating.

Motorola has not commented further.

Last year, Samsung was forced to delay the launch of its first foldable screen device — the Galaxy Fold — following reports from early testers of issues with the screen. An updated version of the device was released in September.

The reinvented Razr has a 6.2-inch screen that folds in half to shut in the same way as older clamshell handsets.

When closed, it also has a 2.7-inch “Quick View” display on which users can view and respond to notifications.