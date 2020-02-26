Bytes Document Solutions' Warren Mande to join Altron Arrow as MD - TechCentral

Altron Bytes Document Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of sales divisional executive Warren Mande to MD of Altron Arrow effective 1 March 2020. Both operating companies are subsidiaries of JSE-listed technology company Altron.

Warren has enjoyed a rewarding career at Xerox and Altron in both the UK and South Africa for over 17 years. He joined the company as a graduate trainee before being promoted to the position of commercial manager. He moved on to spend seven years at Bytes UK as sales director before returning to South Africa to take up the position of sales divisional executive at Altron BDS.

Warren is currently responsible for the leadership success of the Xerox’s office sales operations across the country, taking Xerox’s full portfolio of product offerings to the market. He has a proven track record of consistently driving revenue and profitable growth.

“Warren has always been passionate about sales and is a highly skilled and professional leader who takes great pride in all that he does. He has always promoted a strong culture of quality, fairness, proactivity and accountability, and encouraged colleagues and employees to strive for excellence. The support, assistance and encouragement he has shown to his colleagues in respect of operational and strategic business matters have been unwavering,” said MD of Altron BDS Johan Basson.

“While we are sad to see him leave Altron BDS, this is an exciting growth opportunity for him, and a well-deserved appointment and promotion. I am proud of him and exceptionally pleased that he will remain within the group.

“We would like to thank Warren for his incredible contribution to our business and wish him every success in his new endeavor. I am very confident that with Warren’s leadership, Altron Arrow will also deliver great value, support, service and innovation to their customers,” said Basson.

About Altron Bytes Document Solutions

Altron Bytes Document Solutions (BDS) is Africa’s leading document management technology and services company and the largest Xerox distributor in the world. It is the authorised Xerox distributor in 26 sub-Saharan countries offering the complete range of Xerox document equipment, software solutions and services. BDS forms part of JSE-listed Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron).