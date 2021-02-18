CallMiner: Supervisor tips and tools for motivating remote staff to stay engaged and productive - TechCentral

So much has been made over the last year about the needs of the work-from-home contact centre agent. But what about the work-from-home supervisor?

Supervisors no longer have the ability to “walk the floors” among their teams, supporting and advising them during the day. So, they are experiencing their own set of technological, environmental and interpersonal challenges as well — all of which have a huge impact on the agents they manage, and their organisation as a whole.

Download The Work from Home Supervisor: How Speech Analytics Can Improve Remote Agent Management, Coaching and Decision Making white paper to learn how speech analytics technology empowers work-from-home supervisors to:

Foster a team approach and culture of engagement;

Identify agents who are struggling with the feelings of isolation;

Directly share best practices and learnings on what works;

Modify key performance indicators for extended handle time and silence; and much more.

About CallMiner

The CallMiner customer engagement analytics services team brings extensive product knowledge and years of hands-on best-practice expertise to each customer engagement. Put our combined business operations, project management, configuration and integration prowess to work in your organisation, providing you with an effective, well executed implementation that produces results and acceptance.