Cape Town's Mobiz raises R18-million in funding round - TechCentral

Cape Town mobile marketing platform provider Mobiz has raised US$1-million (about R18-million) in a funding round from Kalon Venture Partners.

Mobiz is a SmartSMS marketing engagement platform in South Africa founded by CEO Greg Chen and chief technology officer Clark Lin.

It has several JSE-listed companies among its client base.

The company will use the investment from Kalon to fund expansion as it looks to grow its footprint in the US and Europe

The mobile marketing platform, which operates on a software-as-a-service model, helps customers improve their customer engagement.

Mobiz gathers customer behavioural insights to enrich customer relationship management systems and automate follow-up engagements.

The company will use the investment from Kalon to fund expansion as it looks to grow its footprint in the US and Europe.

Prior experience

“The prior experience and ongoing achievements of Chen and Clark, whose history in the mobile technology space dates back to 2005, was one of the main reasons for the decision from Kalon Venture Partners to invest,” Kalon said in a statement.

“Kalon’s team were impressed with the founders. We believe they exhibit the exceptional traits we look for when investing in the best entrepreneurs driving disruptive technology businesses,” said Kalon Venture Partners CEO Clive Butkow.

Chen and Lin have also been accepted into the revenue-focused accelerator, The Alchemist Accelerator, based in San Francisco. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media