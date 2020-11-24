Capitec launches 'scan to pay' with all major QR providers - TechCentral

Capitec has launched QR payments in its app, allowing clients to scan barcodes to make payments at the point of sale or online, including where merchants use Zapper or SnapScan.

The bank said it “prioritised” the development of the “scan to pay” functionality because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact that the technology doesn’t require users to touch a point-of-sale terminal.

“The new Capitec app allows for interoperability across all major payment platforms so consumers do not need any additional apps for QR payments anymore,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“With multiple QR payment providers available to vendors, consumers have to date needed to load numerous payment apps on their phone,” it said.

“The Capitec Masterpass app allowed users to pay on SnapScan and Zapper until recently. However, these brands have since decided to end their agreement with Mastercard, limiting interoperability. The new Capitec app solves this by allowing interoperability across all major payment platforms so you do not need any additional apps for QR payments anymore.” — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media