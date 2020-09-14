Changes to Cell C's board announced - TechCentral

Cell C shareholder Net1 UEPS Technologies has appointed a new director to the board of the mobile operator. David Shimkins will replace Paul Edwards with immediate effect.

In line with Cell C’s shareholder agreement, Net1 can appoint two directors to the board. The Net1 representatives will be Shimkins and Alex Smith. Net1 recently announced changes to its board.

“Shimkins is a highly proficient deal executive with a deep knowledge of debt and capital markets and experience across a variety of industry sectors,” Cell C said in a statement on Monday.

“He is the founder of Nitinol Capital, a company that invests in and facilitates alternative debt and equity transactions. Prior to this, he was a partner at Calculus Capital and Capital Investment Advisory and also held positions at Grindrod Bank and Brait Merchant Bank.”

Shimkins is a CA and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting science with honours from Unisa as well as a higher diploma in tax law.

“Shimkins has extensive experience in transaction restructuring, which will be a valuable contribution to Cell C as we work towards finalising the process of recapitalisation,” said Cell C chairman Joe Mthimunye. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media