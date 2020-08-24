Chaos needs context: Get the latest Vulnerability and Threat Trends Report - TechCentral

The deluge of new vulnerabilities reported so far in 2020 needs to be understood with knowledge of continuously changing internal and external factors. The chaos of the past six months has forced businesses to change strategies and led to a rise in cyber criminality, which makes understanding this context more important than ever.

The mid-year update to the 2020 Vulnerability and Threat Trends Report has been created to give CISOs and security leaders the perspective needed to see what’s shaping the threat landscape and, in turn, their defence strategies as they navigate the Covid-19 crisis.

Key findings of the report include:

2020 vulnerability reports will likely hit 20 000 — a new record;

New ransomware and trojan samples have soared during the pandemic;

OT security advisories have increased, underscoring the need for greater protection at a time of increased nation-state and criminal threats; and

Mobile and browser-based vulnerabilities have grown in volume, adding new complexities for security teams as they deal with overlapping personal and corporate networks.

