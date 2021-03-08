MTN taps McKinsey for new strategy chief - TechCentral

MTN Group said on Monday that it has appointed former McKinsey & Company executive Chika Ekeji to the newly created role of executive: strategy and transformation.

Ekeji, a Nigerian-American national who was educated in the US, is being appointed to the role to “bolster management capacity to accelerate the group’s strategic ambitions”, MTN said in a statement. He will join MTN on 15 March from McKinsey, where he headed the management consulting firm’s digital practice in West Africa.

“We are very pleased that Chika is joining us as we work to accelerate our strategic repositioning,” MTN Group chief operating officer Jens Schulte-Bockum said in the statement.

Ekeji has a master’s of engineering in computer science from Cornell University and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In his new role he will be based in South Africa.

MTN is expected to publish its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on Wednesday this week. It will be the first annual results delivered by CEO Ralph Mupita, who took the reins from Rob Shuter last year. Shuter has moved to London, where he has taken a senior role at BT Group. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media