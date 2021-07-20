China dismisses US accusation of global hacking campaign

China said on Tuesday that accusations made by the US and its allies that the Chinese government has conducted a global cyber-hacking campaign were unwarranted.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the accusations were politically motivated smears and the US had not provided enough evidence.

The US and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. — Reported by Gabriel Crossley, (c) 2021 Reuters