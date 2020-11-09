Christmas comes early with Huawei Care - TechCentral

A cracked screen is probably one of the biggest eyesores out there. If you’re unlucky enough to have one, you know the pain of being constantly reminded when you look at your screen that you’ll soon have to spend quite a bit of money to fix it. In today’s crazy times, South African consumers simply do not have the additional cash lying around to fix a cracked screen.

However, there is an old saying that “prevention is better than cure”, and Huawei has partnered with Viva Cover to provide its consumers a complimentary 100-day screen protection programme. The promotion gives Huawei customers the opportunity to rest easy at night, knowing that their devices’ screens are insured against any serious damage and thereby avoid spending money on inflated repair charges.

Huawei complimentary 100 days screen protection: This promotion gives Huawei consumers comprehensive protection against accidental physical damage to the screens of their Huawei devices. To activate this complimentary promotion, users must register on the Huawei Care website within 14 days of a new purchase or upgrade. To find out more on how to register and process claims, visit www.Huaweicares.co.za.

Tailored insurance promotion: What's more, we are further ushering in the festive season early with two insurance options that are specifically tailored to the needs of consumers. Huawei users with devices that are less than 12 months old can choose from two specific insurance plans: the Huawei Care Lite and Huawei Care Pro.

The Huawei Care Lite package offers users protection against water and screen damage, with the full replacement value of their device (limited to accidental physical damage). The Huawei Care Pro package gives users comprehensive protection against screen and water damage as well as accidental loss or theft. With this package, users will receive the full replacement value of their device. Both insurance plans do not require a waiting period.

To find out more on how to register and claim for either of these two game-changing offers, call us on 0860 861 111 or visit www.Huaweicares.co.za.

T&Cs apply. Offer valid until 31 December 2020. 100 days screen promotion must be activated within 14 days of purchase or upgrade. Huawei Care Lite and Huawei Care Pro packages are only valid for devices less than 12 months old. Underwritten by Guardrisk Insurance Company Ltd (FSP: 75) and administered by Viva Cover (Pty) Ltd (FSP: 42787). Authorised financial services providers.