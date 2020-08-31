Clayton Naidoo quits Cisco for new role at Liquid Telecom - TechCentral

Cisco Systems GM for sub-Saharan Africa Clayton Naidoo has resigned from the company to join Liquid Telecom as group chief business officer, where he will be responsible for driving growth, innovation and strategy in the enterprise market.

Naidoo will join the Liquid Telecom on 1 October. As Cisco GM, he was responsible for 31 countries and at Liquid he will look after the group’s entire geographic portfolio across the African continent.

“Clayton’s vast experience in the global ICT sector and his commitment to strong industry partnerships, paired with his ability to embrace innovation and take calculated risks, makes him an ideal asset as the group continues to grow,” said Liquid Telecom Group chief operating officer Ahmad Mokhles in a statement on Monday.

The group chief business officer is a new position in Liquid Telecom, and forms part of its wider digital transformation strategy, Mokhles said. Naidoo will be expected to establish Liquid Telecom’s enterprise business offering of managed solutions to large companies. “This is a vital role as the organisation is migrating to a digitally enhanced operating model that will deliver higher levels of customer experience for long-term business sustainability.” — © 2020 NewsCentral Media