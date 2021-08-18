Best company to build a new smartphone app for your business

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier mobile app development company and makes it easy for businesses to build and launch new Android or iOS apps.

With the rapid increase in smartphone use in South Africa, mobile apps are a core part of any modern business.

It can, however, be a daunting task to conceptualise a new app and get the right company to build and launch it. The good news is that Codehesion can help.

Codehesion has assisted many South African businesses design, build, test and launch successful Android and iPhone apps

Founded in 2017 by Hector Beyers, an experienced software architect with a master’s degree in computer engineering, the company focuses solely on developing world-class smartphone apps.

Codehesion has assisted many South African businesses design, build, test and launch successful Android and iPhone apps

Codehesion has assisted many South African businesses design, build, test and launch successful Android and iPhone apps.

What makes Codehesion unique is its exceptional engineering and development skills. It only employs highly qualified software engineers who specialise in mobile development.

The company’s specialisation means it can develop apps quicker and more affordably than its competitors.

Everything is included

Another differentiating factor is that Codehesion’s engineers take care of everything – from planning and design to build and launch.

After the app is completed, companies have the option either to support the app themselves or use Codehesion on a retainer.

Should a company use its own development team to maintain the app, Codehesion provides full training to support the transition. It also provides a fallback option to remove risk.

Risk-free consultation

Codehesion encourages companies looking to develop a new mobile app to get in contact for a free and easy consultation.

Companies can contact Codehesion via its website. Contact Codehesion now.