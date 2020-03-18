Coronavirus cases in South Africa now at 85 - TechCentral

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in South Africa has increased by 23, to 85. Globally, there are now 184 976 confirmed cases and 7 529 deaths. The virus has spread to 159 countries or territories.

Among the new cases in South Africa is a 2-year-old boy from the Western Cape who has not travelled internationally. This is the youngest confirmed case.

“It is notable that there are eight cases of local transmission,” said health minister Zweli Mkhize.

There are 14 new cases in Gauteng, four in KwaZulu-Natal and five in the Western Cape.

The minister said the South Africans who were repatriated from Wuhan City in China have tested negative for the virus. The group arrived in South Africa on Saturday and are in quarantine at The Ranch Hotel in Limpopo.

“It gives us great pleasure to also announce to South Africans that all the citizens from Wuhan were tested and their results came back negative for Covid-19. We continue to keep them in quarantine for the prescribed period and will thereafter initiate the process of reunifying them with the community,” said the minister. — SANews