Coronavirus just killed the world's biggest gaming event - TechCentral

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, a massive videogame conference that had been scheduled to take over the Los Angeles Convention Centre in June, was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

“We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters,” said the Entertainment Software Association, which organises the show commonly known as E3. “We know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

The group said it will reach out to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds.

“We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020. Updates will be shared on E3expo.com,” the group added in a statement on Wednesday.

E3 is the biggest event on the gaming industry calendar, serving as a focal point for new hardware and software announcements, and its 2020 edition had been hotly anticipated as a place to learn more about the new consoles planned by Microsoft and Sony for the end of the year. Game studios and publishers also rely on such conferences to check out the competition, ply their wares and road-test games to acquire.

E3 joins a growing tide of events cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak. That includes tech conferences and major gatherings, such as the South by Southwest festival that was originally scheduled to take place this month in Austin, Texas. Even an event focused on the coronavirus was pushed back this week. — Reported by Dina Bass, (c) 2020 Bloomberg LP