Building community through technology is vital during the national lockdown - TechCentral

With the lockdown in South Africa having been extended, many people are increasingly turning to online communities to stay updated and share in each other’s concerns, provide tips, and even help with the influx of homework. During black swan events such as the current Covid-19 pandemic, such online communities and tools will become paramount to easing the collective anxiety being felt.

Concepts like social distancing, self-isolation and others have become part of the daily dialogue. Many countries are in total lockdown with citizens having restricted movement only being allowed to travel to buy food and receive medical care. This is where technology can really highlight the benefits of people being able to digitally connect with one another.

Wherever possible, businesses have implemented work-from-home policies for staff able to do so. And with all non-essential services closed, the focus will be on the efficacy of the technologies available to still provide people with the means to earn a living and keep industry going.

Understanding the impact

A lockdown is focused on minimising the movement of people to limit the spread of Covid-19. But even though working from home might seem like it can only be a wonderful experience, it is easy to become isolated from colleagues and friends. This can lead to depression and a lack of purpose, especially for people who simply cannot fulfil their work responsibilities from home. Connecting with one’s community digitally therefore fulfils an invaluable social need in these difficult times.

Being able to communicate with members of one’s community will arguably become critical over the next several weeks, especially with the realities of the lockdown hitting home.

In this regard, communities mean more than just a neighbourhood. It can translate to a sales team or the entire staff body, a church congregation, a school, or even an entire municipality. In times of crisis, it is these communities that come together and instil a sense of solidarity among its members.

We are all in this together. Whether it is the Covid-19 lockdown or the massive economic repercussions still to be felt, South Africans must harness that fighting spirit that has characterised the nation over the decades. Of course, we might not be able to physically work together currently, but there are still digital means to empower one another to make a difference.

Communication essential

Rich, multimedia content distribution is critical during the lockdown. The more accurate and relevant the information people have access to, the less stressed they will become. Having an app that can also act as a document, video and picture repository to house community-specific information such as the rules and regulations of an estate, corporate training videos, or even tips and tricks related to maintaining a healthy lifestyle becomes invaluable.

Apps also allow people to check in on one another and make everybody feel connected. It becomes part of a communal experience. For example, sending a friend or neighbour a good morning message could mean the world of difference to them. So, even though some people might be physically isolated from one another, they can still engage with one another through digital means.

The full impact of the lockdown is yet to be felt. And even when it eventually ends, the economic and social repercussions could remain for years to come. Using innovative ways to communicate digitally can help mitigate some of the risks associated with self-isolation and ensure people remain well informed during the national health crisis.

