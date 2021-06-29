Cryptocurrencies aren’t dead, but they are on sale

With the recent pullback in the cryptocurrency market, people are calling it the end of the crypto sector … again. What’s new, right?

It’s always interesting how people try to push the dramatic narrative, with the present time being a great example. The proof is in the pudding: Look at all of the negative crypto PR flooding smartphone screens globally. With headlines citing everything from “China crypto crackdowns” to “Bear markets” and even “Theft” — yet we’ve seen this all before. Remember the great Covid crash of 2020? What about AIG, Bernie Madoff and Enron? And let’s not forget about Steinhoff. The list goes on.

The point is that you read and hear about financial disasters, black swans, prosecutions and collapses no matter what asset class, industry or sector.

It’s funny how human behaviour works, and yet we fall for it every time, regardless of how many times certain types of scenarios tend to repeat themselves. Humans have a knack for loving the dramatic, and the media understands this very well. The dramatic brings eyeballs, and eyeballs make headlines. That is why the next stock market crash, lockdown or “bitcoin bubble” headline is always one click away.

This makes it nearly impossible for anyone to see an objective reality when we’re constantly bombarded with negatives and fixated on prices.

Forget the noise – understand the asset

Crypto is like early-stage tech investing. Prior to cryptocurrencies, getting in on early-stage tech advances were only afforded to high-net-worth individuals through means of networking, venture capital or private equity. Big, fancy names made to keep the everyday person out.

The fact is this: Cryptocurrencies are an innovative and disruptive technology, and the everyday person can get a piece of the pie.

Early bird gets the volatility

Throughout history, innovative “tech” has always brought volatility. Whether it be the horse to the motor car (combustion engine), the handwritten letter to the e-mail (Internet), or the centralised systems to the decentralised ones (crypto) — it happens.

The reason being that disruptive innovations do precisely that: they disrupt, and they ruffle the feathers, so to speak.

Disruptive tech, like the Internet, tends to amass extreme amounts of hype years before the technologies are ready for real-world application. Investors flood in at the early-stage private company level and try to help them grow to the companies you see listed on the stock exchange.

This is happening with crypto today.

A parallel financial ecosystem is being built, live, in front of your eyes. Of course, there are going to be growing pains, mistakes, and failure — but that’s the price of progress.

“The only difference between crypto today and someone investing in an early-stage private tech company is that those private companies don’t have live prices mainlined straight to you; a second-by-second monitor of their adoption. This is an unusual feature for early-stage companies and one that is contributing to the volatility you see,” says Brett Hope Robertson, investment analyst at investment platform Revix.

So, is crypto dead?

The short answer is no. Since the beginning, bitcoin has seen multiple corrections; it’s a function of an immature market and a natural occurrence as they fight for mass adoption.

Since 2013, we have seen four significant corrections in the bitcoin price: July 2013, January 2015, November 2018 and March 2020. It becomes clear that after every significant correction, bitcoin — along with the rest of the cryptocurrency market — has always risen from the ashes. And not only does it rise, but it comes back to set new all-time highs.

On average, bitcoin fell over 79%, but still managed to recover more than 3 887% over its four biggest corrections. This means if you had invested R1 000 prior to a major pullback and you didn’t sell it, you would have R8 380 on average by the time it reached its next high. If you bought in at the bottom of the pullback, you would have made R39 870 on average. These are substantial returns for an asset that was pronounced “dead” across hundreds of headlines.

The point is, as far as crypto volatility goes, what we are experiencing now has happened before, and this is by no means uncharted waters. Bitcoin’s current correction reached as low as -56% before starting to find support and reversing. Since 2015, these corrections have also started to become less severe as bitcoin becomes a more mature asset class.

Another way to navigate these waters is with something called the Fear and Greed Index.

This indicator gauges current crypto market sentiment and, in its basic form, shows how scared or ecstatic people currently are about the crypto market. The index is made up of multiple market factors such as volatility, momentum, social media and surveys (to name a few).

Below you can see that we are currently in a stage of “fear”.

Bitcoin has been in this stage before, namely in December 2018 and March 2020 — with both of these times coinciding with bitcoin price lows. The preceding 12 months showed a 108% and 1 354% Bitcoin price appreciation, respectively.

Revix’s Hope Robertson elaborates: “The fundamental case for cryptocurrencies hasn’t changed. These pullbacks are a function of the early-stage crypto market and have historically provided great buying opportunities for investors.”

While the market may be in a stage of fear, history shows that the words of Warren Buffett ring true: “Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.”

