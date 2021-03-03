Customer experience is the new currency of business - TechCentral

Sometimes change is gradual. Other times, it’s disruptive and uncomfortable, or edgy and exciting. One thing’s certain: Change is inevitable. It’s also crucial for survival.

One of the biggest changes afoot is in “customer experience”. It’s becoming the new business currency. Each interaction a customer has with your brand — positive, negative, seamless or slow — shapes their perception of you. The tricky part is customer expectations change constantly. To get ahead of these shifts, you need to change your own thinking.

By reimagining how people communicate, connect and work, you’ll meet customers where they are, and then take them where they want to go. We call this a “Transformational Experience”. We hit upon this idea because we’re changing, too.

As the new Xerox, we live at the intersection of the analogue and digital worlds. Manual and automated. Physical and virtual. Hardware and cloud. We’re not the only ones straddling what we previously thought were dichotomous opposites. As a result, we’re learning it’s not an either/or world anymore. It’s both/and.

