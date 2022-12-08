Moving from a ‘protect’ to a ‘prevent’ cybersecurity strategy

There are many new technologies, trends and methodologies that could make a real difference in the fight against cybercrime, but there are several key barriers preventing them from being effective in the local market.

A lack of understanding of attackers and their behaviours and motivations is one, as is the importance of risk prioritisation being underestimated.

In addition, many companies are burdened with massive technology debt, which has led to sprawl and complexity. Concurrently, factors such as supply-chain risks, skyrocketing amounts of data, unsecured APIs and a dire lack of cybersecurity skills are exacerbating the problem and inhibiting organisations from becoming truly cyber resilient.

In this white paper, CYBER1 Solutions makes several critical observations about the South African cybersecurity industry and delves into the trends affecting it. We will take the reader on a journey of how to challenge the norm, work within globally accepted frameworks, and build solutions that suit every company and its unique appetite for risk and resilience.

Read further to challenge your thinking, and reject the status quo, because today’s adversaries are well-funded, determined and always one step ahead. To stay safe and secure, organisations need to move from “protect” to “prevent” strategies, by verifying and validating cyber resilience capabilities, and in worst-case scenarios, building the capability ensuring companies can respond effectively, recover, and get up and running as quickly as possible.

