CYDTech Solar: energy solutions for homes and small businesses

The Digimune Group has launched CYDTech Solar, a new wholesale supplier of high-quality solar products, to offer reliable and sustainable alternative power solutions for homes and small businesses. Commercial usage products will also be introduced soon.

All equipment has been carefully sourced from reputable vendors to guarantee reliable performance and long-lasting results. Solutions include inverters, panels and related equipment, all of which are designed for both large and small-scale solar projects.

All-in-one solutions

“Our all-in-one domestic solution, the Livoltek inverter, is quite unique. We like to call it the ‘Apple Mac’ of inverters,” says Simon Campbell-Young, CYDTech director. “It is user-friendly, slick, compact and quiet, and is capable of powering a large home or small office with the exception of the expected power-heavy household appliances. Its 5kW is upgradeable to 10kW and beyond, and comes with a lithium ion battery that has a five to ten-year warranty.”

Another solution, the O’Cell all-in-one inverter, unites the functions of a solar charge controller, inverter and battery management system all into one unit. Its installation is simple and easy, and it is suitable for off-grid or hybrid systems. Moreover, it is compatible with lithium or lead-acid batteries, can power most household appliances, and comes with a five-year warranty.

Taking back control

“By using our solar inverters, small businesses and homes can take full control over their electricity needs, lessen their dependence on utility providers and help to build a more sustainable future,” Campbell-Young added.

“We also offer the O’Cell 5kWh wall-mounted lithium-ion battery pack, which was designed for use with the inverter. Its wall-mounted, modular design saves space and allows for easy expansion, providing backup power during load shedding. It has a battery capacity of 5kWh, a cycle life of 6 000 cycles, and a five-year warranty, too.”

CYDTech will also have a range of portable charging devices. Firstly, the Vita solar portable charging station is a mobile power bank with built-in solar panels that can be charged via solar or USB. Its battery capacity is 10 000mAh, and will charge in eight to ten hours with solar, and four to six with USB. It is ideal for emergency situations and outdoor use and comes with a one-year warranty.

Portable solar

Next, the Vita portable solar charger is a lightweight, portable solar panel with a compact design for easy transport, features a built-in USB port and 6W solar panel output, and is perfect for charging small electronic devices.

In addition, the company is offering a high-efficiency monocrystalline solar panel with 325W rated power. This solution is suitable for use in off-grid or hybrid systems and boasts a durable and weather-resistant design. It can be used to charge batteries or power up devices and comes with a five-year warranty.

“At the end of July, we will be debuting a mobile 8kWh inverter that can be used for commercial use, such as in call centres or data centres. These can be upgraded by “daisy chaining” to provide enough power to run these huge environments for several hours at a time.”

Flexible financing options

CYDTech is offering flexible financing too, with 36, 48, and 60-month rent-to-buy plans. The various plans are tailored to meet every user’s energy needs and budgets. “In the next phase, we will be providing installation services for those resellers or installers that need the full spectrum of professional installation services such as site inspections and so forth.”

“We offer competitive pricing and superior service to our valued wholesale clients, and our teams are committed to bringing a seamless and stress-free experience while helping home and business users find the ideal solar solution to meet their unique needs,” Campbell-Young added.

Speaking about the shortage of solar equipment, Campbell-Young said: “It’s like a feeding frenzy out there. With the power situation in South Africa and Africa as a whole, many suppliers are running out of stock. To combat the ongoing shortage of solar solutions, CYDTech is importing and warehousing large amounts of stock in order to keep up with demand.”

The company is also busy signing up resellers and partners in South Africa and the continent as a whole. Anyone wishing to know more can contact the company via the website.