DA MP Cameron Mackenzie dies of Covid

Democratic Alliance MP and long-serving shadow deputy minister of communications Cameron Mackenzie has passed away, the party said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that the DA confirms the passing of Cameron MacKenzie. Cameron was a valued member of the party’s parliamentary caucus and a dear friend who will be missed sorely,” it said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cameron’s wife, Lisa, and their three children. We send them strength and love during this time of immeasurable loss.”

According to the statement, Mackenzie passed away on Wednesday evening after a “severe battle with Covid”. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media