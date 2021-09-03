De Ruyter talks up Eskom carbon capture plan

Eskom, South Africa’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, is evaluating the use of carbon capture at power plants as part of decarbonisation plans to transform the coal-burning utility.

The process that captures carbon-dioxide emissions would need to be financially viable, CEO André de Ruyter said in an interview on radio station 702 on Friday.

“We need large geological structures to ensure that the carbon is captured and stored safely so it cannot escape,” De Ruyter said. Transportation of the emissions is also complex and costly, he said.

Manufacturing renewable energy components would be part of a strategy to create about 300 000 jobs

State-owned Eskom generates most of South Africa’s electricity from coal. The utility, which reported a fourth straight annual loss earlier this week and is struggling to deal with a mountain of debt, is turning to renewable energy to lower emissions and potentially receive better financing terms. That shift will also affect the nation’s coal mines and the communities that surround them.

Jobs

Manufacturing renewable energy components would be part of a strategy to create about 300 000 jobs, De Ruyter said in the interview, citing studies by a national business initiative.

Eskom’s biggest labour group, the National Union of Mineworkers, is sceptical of the estimate. “We don’t believe that,” said Khangela Baloyi, energy sector coordinator for the union, in a response to questions.

De Ruyter’s estimate of jobs in the renewable industry would, if realised, make it bigger than South Africa’s platinum and gold mining industries, which combined employ almost 260 000 workers. — Reported by Adelaide Changole, (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP