Design, deliver and manage impactful corporate training with Adobe

The global pandemic has accelerated digital transformation in many aspects of business from digital processes to tools that enable virtual face-to-face meetings. A major consideration during this time has been how we can continue to deliver effective and engaging learning and training experiences while we are physically distanced.

Innovative e-learning technology offers a solution to this problem, helping us connect with existing learners in new ways and opening opportunities for distance learning. This technology can be used to deliver cost-effective and efficient corporate training and development initiatives.

“Today’s integrated technology solutions that can make it easier to work through the stages of developing and delivering virtual training,” says Dax Data CEO Jeremy Matthews. The Africa-based value-added software solutions distributor has a dedicated business unit focused on e-learning content and delivery solutions.

“When investing in e-learning tools, learning & development managers should consider technology providers that deliver on the ‘e-learning trifecta’ for creating content, managing and administrating the learning process, and delivering interactive learning experiences,” says Matthews. Adobe’s holistic solution seamlessly and effortlessly enables the design, delivery and tracking of an online curriculum to harness the full potential of virtual classrooms to deliver return on investment.

Learning experience

“At Adobe, our focus and priority is on the learning experience. We enable organisations to develop and deliver modern learning experiences with award-winning authoring, delivery and virtual classroom platforms, accessible from every device,” says Brendan Coakley, senior account manager for Adobe in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Solutions that take the learner experience to the next level and break the barriers of distance through immersive and interactive learning experiences are the future of e-learning and training. By incorporating these solutions into corporate training and skills development initiatives, organisations can equip employees with the tools necessary to drive corporate growth and development.

Design, deliver and manage with Adobe

Design: Adobe Captivate software reimagines the way mobile learning is crafted. Easily author multiscreen, responsive e-learning without programming using the all-new, intuitive user interface. Create simulations, demos and compliance-training materials that run on screens of varying sizes. Transform PowerPoint presentations into engaging e-learning using actors, voices, interactions and quizzes. Leverage best-in-class HTML5 publishing to deliver any content to mobile devices, the Web, desktops and leading learning management systems.

Deliver: With Adobe Connect, you’re able to deliver live, immersive virtual classroom experiences – including video, audio, screen sharing, chats, Q&A and more — to practically any device (including mobile). This means that even the remotest employee is able to participate provided they have an Internet connection.

“Adobe’s versatile and intuitive interfaces make it easy to design and deliver learning content that is not only bespoke and relevant, but also user-friendly and engaging,” says Dax Data’s Matthews.