Dis-Chem gets serious about e-commerce

JSE-listed Dis-Chem, one of South Africa’s largest pharmacy groups, has launched on-demand delivery for online shoppers, offering delivery of a catalogue of 7 000 items within 60 minutes.

The items cover healthcare, nutrition, beauty, cosmetics and electrical items.

“The launch of Dis-Chem’s DeliverD service will be trialled in selected stores across Johannesburg and other major metropolitan areas before being extended to other regions aligned to Dis-Chem’s footprint,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Initially, a limited range of front shop products will be available during the trial pilot phase

“Initially, a limited range of front shop products – health, nutrition, beauty, cosmetics, electrical and baby ranges – will be available during the trial pilot phase,” Dis-Chem said.

“Dis-Chem DeliverD complements our existing online offering, and this development taps directly into understanding what our customers want, central to which is convenience. We have seen significant online growth in the past 12 months and the ongoing customer demand for quick, same-day online service was a key driver behind the introduction of this offering,” said executive director Saul Saltzman.

Trial phase

Saltzman said delivery times will depend on customer needs, location and the availability of slots. “The trial phase will give loyal Dis-Chem customers the opportunity to try the service and provide feedback which, in turn, will allow Dis-Chem to refine the offering.”

Dis-Chem DeliverD will initially be available to customers situated within 10km of the following stores during the trial: Atholl Oaklands (BluBird), Ballito Lifestyle Centre, Boksburg North, Brooklyn, Canal Walk – Century City, Cape Gate, Carlswald, Cavendish/Claremont, Centurion Mall, Clearwater Mall, Cornubia Mall, Farrarmere, Ferndale, Garden Route Mall, Hazeldean Square, Hillcrest, Linksfield, Lynnwood Lane, Mall of Africa, Montana (Kollenade), Nicolway Centre, Northgate, Paarl Mall, Rosebank Mall, Somerset West Mall, Table Bay Mall, The Club Surgical, The Point Centre (Sea Point), Whale Coast Village Mall, Willowbridge Centre and Woodmead. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media