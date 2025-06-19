Doing more with less: Altron and Microsoft to show the way forward

South African businesses are confronted with an unprecedented challenge: doing more with a great deal less. With budgets shrinking and customer attitudes shifting, the need for systems that are both scalable and performant has never been greater.

This is where transformation becomes more than just a buzzword. It becomes a business imperative.

That’s why Altron Digital Business, in collaboration with Microsoft, invites you to a powerful morning of insight, innovation and practical solutions.

An event designed for decision makers

This focused executive event will take place on 24 June 2025 from 9am to 12pm in Johannesburg and will explore how organisations can achieve sustainable growth by modernising their systems.

You’ll gain fresh perspectives on how to:

Navigate current business challenges using intelligent digital solutions

Optimise core operations for long-term efficiency

Improve visibility across systems to make better, faster decisions

Whether you’re in finance, operations, IT or strategy, this session is tailored to help you move beyond reactive problem solving and towards proactive value creation.

Why now? Why this event?

Many businesses are grappling with outdated systems, disconnected workflows and a lack of real-time data. These challenges slow operations and hinder innovation. As decision cycles tighten and customer demands grow more complex, there’s no time for manual processes or siloed insights.

This event will unpack how to build systems that scale with you, that are efficient, resilient and aligned to your strategic goals. It’s not about adopting technology for its own sake. It’s about enabling your business to thrive in a competitive and fast-changing market.

Insights from the forefront of digital transformation

Altron Digital Business brings a wealth of real-world experience to the table. With a portfolio built on enabling South African enterprises to modernise, optimise and grow, their solutions respond directly to the challenges you’re facing.

During the event, we’ll explore real examples from sectors such as retail, transport and telecommunications, where Altron has helped leading companies modernise their operations and deliver measurable outcomes.

Key focus areas will include:

Cloud infrastructure that grows with your business: Secure, scalable and cost-efficient environments that support agility and resilience, whether you’re modernising legacy infrastructure or embracing hybrid IT.

Secure, scalable and cost-efficient environments that support agility and resilience, whether you’re modernising legacy infrastructure or embracing hybrid IT. AI and big data analytics for smarter decisions: Learn how to turn raw data into actionable insights using AI-driven analytics. These tools don’t just show you what’s happening, they help you predict what’s next.

Learn how to turn raw data into actionable insights using AI-driven analytics. These tools don’t just show you what’s happening, they help you predict what’s next. Industry-specific ERP and CRM solutions: Streamlined, intelligent systems tailored to your sector. Because growth looks different in retail than it does in transport.

Streamlined, intelligent systems tailored to your sector. Because growth looks different in retail than it does in transport. Zero-trust security frameworks: Advanced cybersecurity is no longer optional, it’s a strategic asset. Explore how to strengthen your defences and remain compliant as threats evolve.

Advanced cybersecurity is no longer optional, it’s a strategic asset. Explore how to strengthen your defences and remain compliant as threats evolve. Omnichannel customer experience: Build seamless, consistent interactions across digital and physical touchpoints because customer loyalty is built on experience.

Build seamless, consistent interactions across digital and physical touchpoints because customer loyalty is built on experience. Smart workforce and operational management: From fleet tracking to staff optimisation, discover technologies that help you do more with the resources you already have.

A moment to rethink, reset and realign

We know that digital transformation doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It’s shaped by economic pressures, resource constraints and organisational readiness. That is why this event is designed to offer practical, actionable insights – no jargon, no buzzwords and no hype, just straightforward steps towards scalable, efficient systems that drive sustainable growth.

Whether your goals include improving reporting and compliance, automating routine tasks, or simply reducing operational friction, the morning promises a fresh take on what’s possible.

Who should attend?

This event is ideal for business leaders, IT decision makers and transformation stakeholders looking to:

Align technology with business outcomes

Reduce complexity across systems and teams

Deliver consistent value to customers and shareholders

Futureproof operations against disruption

If you’re planning your next digital move or wondering where to begin, this is your opportunity to engage with experts who’ve helped organisations like yours find a smarter path forward.

Join us

We invite you to spend a morning with Altron Digital Business and Microsoft, reimagining what your systems can do. In just three hours, you’ll leave with a clearer vision, a practical road map and a renewed sense of possibility. Let’s build systems that not only support your business but also power its next chapter.