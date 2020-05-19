DStv to offer free Udemy courses - TechCentral

In a bid to keep its subscriber base engaged, MultiChoice South Africa has announced various offers to its clients, including free access to 600 Udemy online courses until 31 July.

US-based Udemy is backed financially by MultiChoice’s former parent company, Naspers.

The free courses are available through the DStv app. In addition, all active DStv Premium customers will receive a US$5 voucher via e-mail to use on any of Udemy’s paid-for courses valid for a month. That represents about a 40% discount on the cost of most courses, MultiChoice said.

At the same time, the broadcaster said all new DStv Compact Plus and Compact customers will now pay for a month and get a month’s free access to Showmax at R49/month until 30 June. DStv Premium customers will continue to get Showmax as a free value-add.

Meanwhile, DStv Access customers now get 21 additional channels currently available on the DStv Family bouquet until 14 June. These channels include Moja Love, the WWE channel, NickTOONS and Boomerang HD.

PVR Premium customers will receive one BoxOffice movie credit every week for the next four weeks. This is available to all active Premium customers with a PVR device paying a monthly “access fee”. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media