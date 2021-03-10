E-book: Nutanix presents multi-cloud cost optimisation - TechCentral

In this free-to-download e-book, Nutanix presents insight into the rise of multi-cloud architectures. Additionally, readers will discover the critical challenges faced by those seeking to adopt a wide array of services from different providers. Nutanix provides insight into these challenges but, more importantly, it will arm readers with the knowledge needed to overcome these obstacles.

The public cloud came onto the scene in the early 2000s, offering businesses the option of moving away from on-premises data centres. Since then, there has been a flurry of activity as new cloud providers popped up in the enterprise IT landscape and industry analysts raced to coin new phrases to describe the emerging phenomena.

Public cloud was quickly followed by hybrid cloud, which has been followed by multi-cloud, but these aren’t all. Companies such as Nutanix have coined their own cloud-centric terms, such as enterprise cloud, to describe a workload environment that provides the benefits of both public and private clouds.

This book is written primarily for IT executives and managers such as CIOs, CTOs, IT directors and technical managers – but there’s something for everyone

In terms of the public cloud, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud, each successive iteration results in new complexity that CIOs and IT staff need to grapple with to ensure they’re providing their companies with the right solution at the right time.

Gain deeper understanding of three-tier, hyperconverged, and public and private cloud infrastructures; benefits and drawbacks of multi-cloud; and cloud consumption. It compares SaaS, IaaS and PaaS, considers application demands, and examines how to right-size your resources. For solutions on managing costs in a multi-cloud, this book is not to be missed. Get it here.

