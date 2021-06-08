Join this six-month data science course and supercharge your career - TechCentral

Explore Data Science Academy (EDSA) has opened applications for its six- and 12-month online data science and data engineering courses, which start on 12 July 2021. Ambitious, hardworking and talented people now have the opportunity to kick-start their careers in one of the most in-demand professions in the modern digital business environment.

The July courses open for applications are:

EDSA’s flagship Data Science course, where students uncover the magic of how data can be used to solve difficult problems in any context.

course, where students uncover the magic of how data can be used to solve difficult problems in any context. Data Engineering, where students learn how to store, move, process and manage the powerful data platforms that run large enterprises.

EDSA CEO Shaun Dippnall says: “Internationally, there is a growing disconnect between the demand for data scientists and supply entering the market. Data from QuantHub indicates that internationally there was a shortage of about 250 000 data science professionals in 2020. The situation is the same in South Africa and a recent report shows that data analysts and scientists, big data specialists and AI/machine learning specialists are at the top of the list of jobs where demand far outstrips supply.”

Online advantage

Online learning offers students specific advantages. “Previously, candidates had to take a full-time course or attend a university. Now we have online courses designed and presented by world-class specialists in the field. One clear advantage of an online course is the ability to study in non-working hours and a student’s regular job need not be interrupted. Typical courses need about 10 hours of work per week,” explains Dippnall.

EDSA has also found that successful data science students come from a variety of backgrounds beyond mathematics and statistics. Graduates from the arts, sciences and humanities are now successfully switching careers after taking a data science course.

Employment possibilities

Employment possibilities post-study for successful graduates are excellent. Dippnall explains: “The success of our full-time courses have been phenomenal and we have a 95% placement rate after graduation with excellent starting salaries. Our courses are designed to be practical and deal with real-world problems in business. Modern businesses are awash with data and organisations from a variety of fields are unlocking the power of big data and using this to drive strategy and competitiveness. This trend is clearly illustrated by the fact that South African companies are working hand in hand with EDSA by sponsoring and employing students after graduation.”

Dippnall concludes: “My suggestion to anyone out there interested in a brilliant new career is this: Apply now. After all, what have you got to lose?”

Interested candidates can register before 12 July at www.explore-datascience.net.

About Explore Group

The Explore Group is a four-year business specialising in data software, data science, and related training and consulting services. The business is led by top global academics and practitioners with decades of experience in teaching and real-world problem solving. The Explore Data Science Academy is the largest data science academy in Africa. It is supported by a number of large South African corporate companies as well as Amazon Web Services, which has partnered with EDSA to offer data science learning to young South Africans. See here for more information about its courses.

Explore AI is the consulting business that is currently solving complex business problems in a number of AI and data science projects with leading UK and European businesses such as Thames Water, Nordic Guarantee and CRP. Visit www.explore-datascience.net.