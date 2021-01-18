Ellies Solar: The ideal energy solution for any lifestyle or business - TechCentral

Over many decades, and especially in the last 20 years, solar power/photovoltaic solutions have vasty improved. Initially, the technology was complicated, expensive and perhaps even intimidating. Although people understood the need for shifting to alternative power solutions, trust was an issue. Fly-by-night companies haven’t done any favours in establishing trust in the worth and longevity of solar either — especially with a hefty price tag.

You won’t have any doubts with Ellies. The company has a reputation built over 40 years. It is a sound business producing and providing a range of products that are sourced or manufactured to the highest standards of quality. You can trust Ellies’ solar solutions to be nothing less than the best.

While solar energy as energy solution still feels very new, it’s actually not. In fact, the concept of solar energy dates back to 1839 when a French scientist named Edmond Becquerel discovered the photovoltaic effect using the sun to generate electricity. He was only 19 when he placed silver chloride in an acidic solution, creating electrolytic cells which generated voltage or a current of electricity when exposed to light.

Our reliable solar power solutions are supported by expert electrical installers who are accredited and qualified…

Solar power solutions have improved exponentially, developing and maturing significantly. Ellies’ range of technology “bundles” provide best-of-breed alternative energy options and are more affordable and easier to understand and operate than you might think.

“Our reliable solar power solutions are supported by expert electrical installers who are accredited and qualified by institutions and maintain impeccable standards. Ellies makes cutting-edge solar technologies simpler and more accessible – a power independence reality. We believe in being more than a solar product supplier — providing comprehensive energy solutions of the highest quality to the market and those who need it the most,” the company said.

Stored energy

“A stored energy solution is the key to peace of mind. A solar solution from Ellies is just that. Batteries are charged by the solar panels through an inverter and once the batteries are fully charged, the excess energy is used on non-essential appliances so there’s no waste of power. Another benefit is cost saving on ever-increasing bills from the national utility.”

Ellies believes its solar energy solutions will ensure growth in the economy and an increase in business opportunities. “Our team is determined to make alternative energy solutions like solar easily accessible, right now,” it said.

“With future-fit power solutions for the economy, Ellies will be proud to power up alternative energy lifestyles that will go a long way in securing a clean-energy future for the generations to come.”

For more information, please visit www.ellies.co.za, follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube, call 010 800 1464, or e-mail ellies@digicallgroup.co.za.