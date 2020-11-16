Enabling effective IT operations management through a single-view solution - TechCentral

A rapid pace of change has taken hold in IT across the globe over the past few years. This is due to a need for a restructuring of how IT ecosystems are managed, where traditional systems and procedures appeared to not be able to keep up with the wave of digital transformation – its opportunities and risks.

The digital business environment and the role of IT today

To hold their own in today’s increasingly competitive digital business environment, businesses need to be able to deliver seamless digital experiences that boast optimum performance and delight customers. Part of this includes keeping up with massive amounts of data generated by these digital demands, which include both insights on where efficiencies can be optimised, and risks mitigated before they become damaging realities for businesses.

This forms part of the broader context where artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) technology is emerging as the best-fit solution in helping organisations address and overcome these challenges. As a platform, it combines big data and machine learning (ML) algorithms to augment and automate day-to-day IT operations tasks ranging from performance monitoring and reporting to data correlation and analysis.

AIOps and IT operations oversight and remediation

When taking a more specific focus on AIOps as an approach that can enable improved operational efficiency and remedial properties to organisations, a pervasive issue that companies face is collecting, correlating and analysing data from multiple sources in an effective manner. The use of a wide range of monitoring tools makes it extremely difficult to reach a conclusive result and quickly correlate and analyse data inputs from different applications to solve complex and emerging problems — before they become system wide and affect the business.

AIOps overcomes these monitoring and analytics challenges by delivering a primary, single pane of glass that gives a complete view of what is happening across all domains underlying the service.

This means that through this cross-functional inter-domain analysis, contextual insights can be mined via ML to establish patterns, which enable IT operations to anticipate issues sooner and shift from a “reactive recovery model” to a “proactive avoidance model”.

This and several other capabilities within AIOps solutions are continually improving and will bring greater visibility that drives business performance – matched only by the enthusiasm of IT leaders for the promise they hold of transforming IT operations into a value-adding partner to broader business and customer experience objectives.

