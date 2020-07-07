Engen launches contactless payments app - TechCentral

Fuel retail giant Engen has launched a payment app for smartphones that does away with the need to use a point-of-sale terminal on its forecourts, thereby reducing the chances of contracting Covid-19.

The app, called 1App, is available for both Android devices and the iPhone, and offers “100% contactless payments and ensures loyalty points are uploaded at the same time”.

“Motorists no longer need to carry cash or cards to make fuel purchases and loyalty points will automatically be registered with Engen’s respective loyalty partners, including Clicks Clubcard, FNB eBucks and Edcon Thank U,” said Engen GM for retail Seelan Naidoo in a statement.

Users can add their debit or credit cards to the app, which integrates with Mastercard’s Masterpass service for secure payment. To make a payment, users scan a QR code on the point-of-sale terminal and don’t need to leave their vehicles.

The app also offers an interactive Engen service station locator, a vehicle logbook to track mileage, a full purchase history and special promotions. – © 2020 NewsCentral Media