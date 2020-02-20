EOH announces changes to its board - TechCentral

JSE-listed technology services group EOH Holdings has appointed Anushka Bogdanov as its new lead independent non-executive director, replacing Andrew Mthembu, who was recently named as chairman.

Bogdanov joined the EOH board in June 2019 as an independent non-executive director and is also the chair of the group’s social & ethics committee and a member of the governance & risk and nomination & remuneration committees.

“Bogdanov has been an asset to EOH since joining the board and has displayed strong ethical leadership capabilities as the group has navigated a tough transition period,” it told shareholders on Thursday.

At the same time, EOH has appointed Sipho Ngidi, a human resources specialist, as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

Ngidi has held several board and board sub-committee roles and is currently chairman of the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing Seta and the Ithala boards. He also sits on the Toyota South Africa board, where he serves as a member of the audit committee.

“EOH will greatly benefit from Ngidi’s specific expertise as the company strives to be a responsible employer, nurturing talent and implementing remuneration policies that support the long-term business strategy,” the group said. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media